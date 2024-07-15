 Skip to main content

YouTube Music finally adds ‘Mark as played’ for podcasts

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 15 2024 - 3:43 pm PT
5 Comments

In addition to announcing sound search and AI-generated conversation radio today, YouTube Music is rolling out “Mark as played” for podcasts.

When you open the overflow menu for a podcast episode, “Mark as played” or “Mark as unplayed” will appear. A toast message — “Episode marked as played” — confirms the action. It appears everywhere except for the Now Playing UI, which would be nice if you decide you’re done with an episode.

Google first teased this feature in December of 2023 and said it would be available “in the coming months.” It’s now here seven months later.

This simple feature is just a basic element of podcasting clients that helps manage your library/queue. It’s wild that this was not on the initial list of features when podcasts rolled out to YTM. Previously, your only workaround was starting a podcast and manually dragging the scrubber to the very end.

We’re seeing Mark as played in YouTube Music for Android, iOS, and the web (which appears to have lost its persistent miniplayer in recent days).

Hopefully, new episode notifications are next.

YouTube Music Mark played
YouTube Music Mark played
YouTube Music Mark played

More on YouTube Music:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music
YouTube Podcasts

YouTube Podcasts

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications