Galaxy S25 Ultra to use same battery and charging specs as Galaxy S20 Ultra

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 26 2024 - 5:45 am PT
2020’s Galaxy S20 Ultra was a huge leap forward for Samsung’s flagship lineup and while each generation since has improved, Samsung hasn’t changed the battery or charging specs since, and it seems that will be the case yet again on next year’s Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra debuted back in 2020 with a 5,000 mAh battery and up to 45W charging. At the time, that was a rarity among flagship phones and it really made the device an attractive option. The Galaxy S21 Ultra unsurprisingly followed up with the same specs, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra did as well, despite having to make room for an S Pen.

But that trend has kept on going ever since.

Both the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Ultra ship with 5,000 mAh batteries and up to 45W charging, unchanged in the past four generations. That’s not to say battery life hasn’t improved, as continually-better chips from Qualcomm in particular have extended battery life by a fair margin. But as comparable sized devices such as Honor’s Magic 6 Pro add hundreds more milliamp-hours to their capacity, one can’t help but feel that Samsung has stagnated.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra apparently won’t change this.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will yet again ship with the same 5,000 mAh battery and 45W charging, making it five generations in a row that Samsung has used this spec.

Technically speaking, that’s not a huge problem. Samsung’s flagship still tends to have excellent battery life, and the charging speed is perfectly acceptable too. But for a device carrying the “Ultra” moniker, it’s a little wild to see such a core metric not changing.

What do you think?

