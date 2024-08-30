Pixelated 023: *distracted boyfriend stares at 9a while Pixel 9 Pro looks shocked*

Welcome to episode 23 of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. This week, we talk more about the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, as well as the Pixel 9a leak.

Hosts

Read more

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Feedback?

Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com, leave a comment on the post, or to our producer.