Pixelated 023: *distracted boyfriend stares at 9a while Pixel 9 Pro looks shocked*

Welcome to episode 23 of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. This week, we talk more about the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, as well as the Pixel 9a leak.
Subscribe
Hosts
Read more
- Supposed Pixel 9a images leak hinting at removed camera bar, boxy design
- Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro: Smaller, smarter, similar [Video]
- Upgrade paths: Pixel 7 Pro vs. 9 Pro – big leap or small improvements? [Video]
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com, leave a comment on the post, or to our producer.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Comments