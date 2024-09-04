Intel launches ‘Lunar Lake’ with big promises, will power Gemini Nano on Chromebooks

Intel has launched its latest generation of laptop chips, “Lunar Lake,” with the promise of massive performance and battery life gains, while also revealing that the new chips will bring on-device Gemini Nano support to Chromebooks.

At IFA 2024, Intel has announced “Lunar Lake” for laptop CPUs. These will debut as Intel Core Ultra 200V series releases starting later this month in devices from Lenovo, HP, Samsung, and more. One of the first is the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series, which was announced alongside Intel’s reveal, and will be available later this month.

What’s new in “Lunar Lake” this year?

Intel’s big focus is on breaking “misconceptions about x86 efficiency.” These new chips are claimed to have the power expected of x86 CPUs, but with power efficiency that rivals that of ARM CPUs such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite. Intel says to expect up to 50% lesser power consumption. Intel claims that laptops using “Lunar Lake” will be able to offer up to 20 hours of battery life.

Meanwhile, on the AI processing front, these new chips are able to deliver up to 120 TOPS of AI processing power – more than double that of Snapdragon X Elite.

One way in which that power will be used will be for Chromebooks, with Intel showing off Gemini Nano running on-device using the new chips.

Google already uses Gemini Nano on the Chrome browser for AI features such as “Help me write,” but this new support through Intel’s latest chips should allow for more system-level AI features on Chromebooks. Intel and Google showcased a demo during the event which included “Help me read,” a feature Google first announced in May, using these new chips to run on-device.

Currently, there’s no word on when to expect Chromebooks might ship with “Lunar Lake,” but it could be a bit considering high-end Chromebooks have been slowly fading out.

