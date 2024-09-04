 Skip to main content

Intel launches ‘Lunar Lake’ with big promises, will power Gemini Nano on Chromebooks

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 4 2024 - 12:24 am PT
0 Comments

Intel has launched its latest generation of laptop chips, “Lunar Lake,” with the promise of massive performance and battery life gains, while also revealing that the new chips will bring on-device Gemini Nano support to Chromebooks.

At IFA 2024, Intel has announced “Lunar Lake” for laptop CPUs. These will debut as Intel Core Ultra 200V series releases starting later this month in devices from Lenovo, HP, Samsung, and more. One of the first is the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series, which was announced alongside Intel’s reveal, and will be available later this month.

What’s new in “Lunar Lake” this year?

Intel’s big focus is on breaking “misconceptions about x86 efficiency.” These new chips are claimed to have the power expected of x86 CPUs, but with power efficiency that rivals that of ARM CPUs such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite. Intel says to expect up to 50% lesser power consumption. Intel claims that laptops using “Lunar Lake” will be able to offer up to 20 hours of battery life.

Meanwhile, on the AI processing front, these new chips are able to deliver up to 120 TOPS of AI processing power – more than double that of Snapdragon X Elite.

One way in which that power will be used will be for Chromebooks, with Intel showing off Gemini Nano running on-device using the new chips.

Google already uses Gemini Nano on the Chrome browser for AI features such as “Help me write,” but this new support through Intel’s latest chips should allow for more system-level AI features on Chromebooks. Intel and Google showcased a demo during the event which included “Help me read,” a feature Google first announced in May, using these new chips to run on-device.

Currently, there’s no word on when to expect Chromebooks might ship with “Lunar Lake,” but it could be a bit considering high-end Chromebooks have been slowly fading out.

More on Windows & ChromeOS:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

ChromeOS

ChromeOS
Chromebooks

Chromebooks
Gemini Intel

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications