 Skip to main content

HP seems to have pulled the plug on high-end Chromebooks, except for its $2,000 one

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 30 2024 - 9:15 am PT
4 Comments
hp dragonfly pro chromebook

The Chromebook market has shrunk in the past couple of years, especially with high-end options starting to vanish. Recently, it looks like HP has thrown in the towel on its highest-end Chromebooks from the Dragonfly lineup.

The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook launched last year as a stunning machine. It had powerful specs, a super-bright display, and wonderful hardware. Truly it was the best ChromeOS had to offer, as we brought out in our review.

But, recently, the machine has vanished from HP’s Chromebook lineup. The device is no longer available for sale and, according to one user who contacted HP sales, it’s been fully discontinued.

This shouldn’t affect most Chromebook buyers, but for anyone who wants a machine with 16GB of RAM, HP has no remaining offerings. Everything else the company sells has 8GB or less, with the sole exception of the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. That absolutely stellar machine has been on the market for a couple years though, and costs drastically more than the Dragonfly Pro did for the same specs. Its starting price is over $2,000.

The focus on Chromebooks beyond the cheap models going forward seems to be on the Chromebook Plus lineup, which has some additional features and generally better hardware such as Intel Core i3 or equivalent and 8GB of RAM. HP still produces multiple Chromebook Plus models.

More on Chromebooks:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Chromebooks

Chromebooks
HP

HP

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications