HP seems to have pulled the plug on high-end Chromebooks, except for its $2,000 one

The Chromebook market has shrunk in the past couple of years, especially with high-end options starting to vanish. Recently, it looks like HP has thrown in the towel on its highest-end Chromebooks from the Dragonfly lineup.

The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook launched last year as a stunning machine. It had powerful specs, a super-bright display, and wonderful hardware. Truly it was the best ChromeOS had to offer, as we brought out in our review.

But, recently, the machine has vanished from HP’s Chromebook lineup. The device is no longer available for sale and, according to one user who contacted HP sales, it’s been fully discontinued.

This shouldn’t affect most Chromebook buyers, but for anyone who wants a machine with 16GB of RAM, HP has no remaining offerings. Everything else the company sells has 8GB or less, with the sole exception of the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. That absolutely stellar machine has been on the market for a couple years though, and costs drastically more than the Dragonfly Pro did for the same specs. Its starting price is over $2,000.

The focus on Chromebooks beyond the cheap models going forward seems to be on the Chromebook Plus lineup, which has some additional features and generally better hardware such as Intel Core i3 or equivalent and 8GB of RAM. HP still produces multiple Chromebook Plus models.

