‘Google Essentials’ is a new Windows app, coming first to HP

Google Essentials is a “new app that makes it easier for you to discover and install” Google’s first-party services on Windows.

Google Essentials will let you “discover and install” Google apps like Play Games, Google Photos, and Google Messages, while Quick Share is shown in the cover image but curiously goes unmentioned in the blog. This should translate to the Play Games for PC app, Google Drive for desktop, and messages.google.com PWA.

The app also provides (web) shortcuts to Google Docs, Drive, and Calendar, as well as a 2-month Google One 100GB offer for those eligible.

Google Essentials is coming first to “all HP Windows consumer and gaming brands: Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, OMEN, Victus and HP Brand and soon to be featured on all OmniBook brands.” When Quick Share (previously Nearby Share) came to Windows last July, Google said it was partnering with OEMs to pre-install. HP was the named partner.

You will be able to uninstall Google Essentials and those other Google apps.

You can open Google Essentials right from the start menu and easily switch between your phone and laptop.

Google will expand the Essentials app to “more laptops and desktops in the coming months.” No standalone download link is available, while the UI was not detailed today.

