New Chromecast with Google TV update rolling out

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 9 2024 - 9:42 pm PT
2 Comments

Ahead of the Google TV Streamer launching later this month, the next Chromecast with Google TV update (July 2024) is rolling out. While Google is no longer manufacturing new dongles, they will remain on sale until inventory runs out, while software updates continue.

The STTE.240615.007 (from STTL.240508.005) update for the Chromecast with Google TV brings the Android security patch level to July 2024 (from June 2024). Still Android 12, it is not yet reflected in Google’s changelog.

At 143 MB, it’s bigger than the last 71.94 MB update just over a month ago. There are “Other bug fixes and performance improvements” once again.

This is the sixth Chromecast with Google TV update in nine months — February, March, April, May, August, and September, with Google already meeting the 2023 rollout: January, April, May, July, October, and December.

A big update later this year will bring Android 14 and a “Home runtime” that will allow the Chromecast with Google TV to act as a hub for Matter devices.

On your Chromecast with Google TV, go to Settings > System > About > System update.

