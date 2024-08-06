Google TV Streamer is a $99 set-top box that replaces Chromecast, coming Sept.

After sticking with the dongle form factor for over 11 years, Google’s next streaming device is going a different route. The Google TV Streamer is a 4K set-top box that’s more expensive than the Chromecasts that it replaces.

It starts with a pill-shaped face that’s at an angle that connects to an equally oblong base. The Google TV Streamer is available in Porcelain (white), while the US Google Store is offering an exclusive Hazel (dark green) model. Both colors are meant to be neutral to match your home.

On the rear, you’ll find HDMI 2.1, Ethernet (10/100/1000 Mbps), and USB-C, though that port is intended for power. The device isn’t very tall and designed to be tucked away with easy to hide wires.

The Google TV Streamer is powered by a chip that has a 22% faster CPU with 4 GB of RAM (double the 2020 model), and 32 GB of storage (for a 4x increase). It supports 4K HDR at 60 FPS with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio is available on supported content when you pair Pixel Buds Pro.

Video Formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

Audio Formats: Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos

There’s Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), and a Thread radio for direct smart home communication.

In fact, the company sees this Google TV Streamer as the center of your smart home that helps connect Matter accessories. Besides serving as a hub, there’s a new Google Home panel in Quick Settings. Similar to the experience on Android phones and the Pixel Tablet, there’s quick access to your Favorites, with the ability to adjust lights, see camera streams, and trigger routines. You also have access to the Cameras, Lighting, Climate, and Wifi pages up top.

The Voice Remote with an IR blaster is mostly the same, but you get another row of buttons and textured back for improved grip. After the D-Pad, you have back and home keys side-by-side. The Google Assistant-branded button has been replaced by a generic microphone that has a nub to make it easier to find, while volume up/down is next with the rocker on the right edge going away. This is joined by a convenient mute button.

Next to the USB-C port on the back is a Find My Remote button. This will play a chime on the remote to quickly find the controller, while you can also trigger that sound in the Google Home app or “Hey Google, find my remote” on other Assistant devices.

Shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix are next, with power and the “Magic”/star shortcut rounding things out. That customizable button can be used to open an app, change inputs, or the Google Home panel.

In terms of software, Google TV will show Gemini Overviews on content listings, like “What’s it about,” “What people are saying,” and “What to know.” It can provide “full summaries, reviews and season-by-season breakdowns of content.” Another generative AI feature is the ability to generate custom screensavers that match your home.

The Google TV Streamer (4K) costs $99 in a $50 increase from the 2020 Chromecast. In the box, you get the Google TV Streamer, Voice Remote (with 2 color-matched AAA batteries included), USB-A power adapter, and USB-C to USB-A power cable (1.8 m). No HDMI cable is included.

Pre-orders begin today with availability set for September 24.