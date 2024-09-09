 Skip to main content

Google Messages RCS message editing more widely rolling out

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 9 2024 - 3:46 pm PT
5 Comments

At the end of May, Google Messages officially announced the ability to edit RCS messages, and editing is now finally seeing wider availability.

You have 15 minutes after sending to edit what you wrote. Long-press the message bubble for a new pencil icon in the top toolbar next to the copy button. 

This will place that original RCS message in the compose field for you to change and send again by tapping the checkmark. You can also cancel the action.

Google Messages RCS editing
Google Messages RCS editing

Google Messages will note for you and the recipient when something has been “Edited.” Anybody can long-press the message > tap the overflow icon in the top-right corner > View details to see the “Original message” and what it was “Edited to.” 

This has been in testing for quite some time, with both people in the conversation needing it for the edit capability to work.

In recent days, more people on the Google Messages beta channel started seeing RCS editing go live. There is no prompt that it’s available. Just send a message and long-press for the pencil button.

Sender vs. recipient

Google Messages RCS editing

Tell us in the comments below if you’re seeing in beta or stable channel.

More on Google Messages:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Messages

Google Messages
RCS

RCS

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications