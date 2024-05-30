 Skip to main content

Google Messages rolling out 15-minute RCS editing

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 30 2024 - 9:00 am PT
After testing in recent weeks, Google Messages is launching the ability to edit an RCS message that you just sent.

If you send a message and spot a typo, you now have 15 minutes to update what you wrote. Long-press for a new pencil icon in the toolbar at the top. That original RCS message will be placed in the compose field for you to edit and send again. Tap the checkmark to save, while you can quickly cancel.

Google Messages will note inline when something has been “Edited,” while the original message will be viewable by long-pressing the overflow menu > View details. 

This ability to edit RCS — not SMS — is rolling out to stable starting today, but all the Google Messages users in a conversation need to have it enabled.

Google Messages RCS edit
On a related expressive note, new Emoji Kitchen sticker combos are rolling out soon: “Get ready for festival season by remixing your favorite emoji, like the disco ball and headphones 🪩+🎧.” 

Abner Li

