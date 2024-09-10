 Skip to main content

Google loses $2.7 billion antitrust fight in EU after seven years

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 10 2024 - 8:10 am PT
2 Comments

Back in 2017, courts in the EU slapped Google with an unprecedented multi-billion euro fine over anti-competitive practices. After years of appeals, Google has officially lost in that case.

The original decision back in 2017 hit Google with a €2.42 billion fine over anti-competitive practices, particularly taking issue with Google putting its own price comparison tools for shopping above third-party options in Search. Google appealed the competition enforcer’s decision in 2021, which has led up to this week’s decision.

Google has lost the appeal.

As Reuters reports, Google has lost the fight against the €2.42 billion ($2.7 billion) fine.

Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday lost its fight against a 2.42 billion euro ($2.7 billion) fine levied by EU antitrust regulators seven years ago, one of a trio of hefty fines meted out to the company for various anti-competitive practices.

This also comes as Google continues to be hit with additional fines in the EU over anti-trust matters in Android and with its adtech, such as AdSense. The company has racked up potential fines of over €8 billion but is still waiting on final judgements in those cases.

