 Skip to main content

The European Union threatens to break up Google’s ad business

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 14 2023 - 8:34 am PT
4 Comments
google logo

Google’s dominance over the online ad market has been scrutinized time and time again, and this week the European Union is expressing its concerns that Google has breached the EU’s antitrust laws, and that the company should break up its ad business.

The EU today announced that it has informed Google of a “preliminary view” where the EU feels Google has breached antitrust rules in its ad tech. The root cause appears to be Google’s tendency to favor its own ads in its products, as well as deterring competitors.

This can be seen, the EU says, by looking at how Google handles its AdX ad exchange. On the publisher side, DFP (DoubleClick for Publishers) runs ad selection through AdX, while Google Ads and DV360 (Display & Video 360) provide buying tools for advertises that also running through AdX. This cuts out third-party ad exchanges entirely.

It’s further mentioned that a “behavioural remedy” won’t cut it in this case, and that Google should be required to break up its ad business through divestment. This would effectively put Google’s advertising products outside of Google itself.

The Commission preliminarily finds that, in this particular case, a behavioural remedy is likely to be ineffective to prevent the risk that Google continues such self-preferencing conducts or engages in new ones. Google is active on both sides of the market with its publisher ad server and with its ad buying tools and holds a dominant position on both ends. Furthermore, it operates the largest ad exchange. This leads to a situation of inherent conflicts of interest for Google. The Commission’s preliminary view is therefore that only the mandatory divestment by Google of part of its services would address its competition concerns.

This preliminary view doesn’t necessarily match the outcome of an actual ruling against Google, but it certainly sets the tone for what might come.

Should Google be forced to break up its ad business outside of the company, it would deal an absolutely massive blow to the company. Google’s ad businesses account for a huge majority of the company’s revenue, nearly 80% as Reuters points out. Google’s ads touch many of its core products, such as Gmail, Maps, YouTube, and more.

More on Google:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google

Google

Stay up to date on news from Google headquarters…
European Union

European Union

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.