EU upholds antitrust ruling against Google’s actions on Android, drops fine to €4.1 billion

Ben Schoon

- Sep. 14th 2022 9:16 am PT

Android
0 Comments

In 2018, the European Union ruled that Google’s app bundling with Android, essentially forcing its partners to include a long list of Google apps with their phones, was illegal. Google appealed that ruling, but the EU has just announced that it will uphold the decision, despite lowering the fine.

The EU today announced that it would uphold its previous court decision that Google had violated antitrust laws by bundling its own apps with Android phones from various manufacturers.

Specifically, the Commission said that Google was breaking rules by forcing Android makers to preinstall Google Search, Chrome, and other apps, as well as requiring that Android “forks” were not allowed. Google considers modifications to Android a “fork” when it changes core elements of the platform, including breaking APIs or core UX designs.

Google’s argument against the ruling was, in part, that many of the policies that the EU found fault with stopped Android’s ecosystem from being further fragmented, including breaking third-party apps on various devices and ensuring safe methods of obtaining new apps.

In the original ruling from the EU Commission, Google was hit with a €4.3 billion fine, which was a record-breaking antitrust fine.

Now, the EU is largely holding up that decision, with only a slight reduction in the original fine. Google will now be required to pay €4.1 billion, as the court found that Google’s revenue-sharing with manufacturers was not an abuse of its market power as the original ruling did.

Google still disagrees with the decision, saying in a brief statement to the media:

We are disappointed that the Court did not annul the decision in full. Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world.

More on Google:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Google

Google

Stay up to date on news from Google headquarters. Be the first to learn about plans for Android, Google Plus, Google Apps, and more!
European Union

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!