Google One ‘Lite’ plan starts rolling out in India with 30GB storage, less than $1/month

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 10 2024 - 7:18 am PT
3 Comments

Google has started rolling out a “Lite” plan for Google One that has a small storage bump, and an even smaller cost.

A Google One subscription grants you a few perks, but primarily adds storage that can be used across your account. This applies to services including Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. Everyone gets 15GB for free, with upgrades available to 100GB, 200GB, and 2TB. Google is now starting to roll out a more affordable “Lite” tier for One which has less storage for a minimal cost.

Google One “Lite” has been spotted rolling out in India (via The Indian Express) for some users. The plan is not appearing for everyone, but has a free trial for some accounts.

What does this “Lite” plan actually give you?

Google One “Lite” doubles the storage on your account from the free 15GB up to 30GB. That storage cannot be shared with other users, though, as the other plans allow you to share storage with up to five other users. It’s also said to lack any other features of other Google One tiers.

Pricing on this plan comes in at Rs. 59, or roughly $0.70 per month. Existing Google One plans start at $1.99 in the US, or Rs. 130 in India (roughly $1.55).

It’s unclear if Google intends to launch this “Lite” plan outside of India, but it does seem to be a decent stepping stone towards larger storage options.

More on Google One:

