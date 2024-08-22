Reminder: Google Store credits for One subscribers are now immediate

Around a year ago, Google quietly changed how credits are paid to One subscribers when purchasing on the Google Store. This means you’ll get instant access to any accrued store credits as soon as your order ships.

Previously, it could take up to a month before Google Store credits would be added to your account after purchase. So treat this as a PSA as this could be an incentive to pick up that brand-new Pixel 9 or even one of the other upcoming Made by Google hardware launches. You can see the full terms were added back in December 2023 per the Wayback Machine:

The earned credit is added to your account 24 hours after your purchase ships, and you must still be an eligible Google One plan manager at that time in order to receive the credit. Google Store credit can be used towards future Google Store purchases. Your credit will expire 365 days after it’s issued.

This term change isn’t as widely known as it ought to be and should be applicable to all global Google Store pages where the One benefits are available. However, this is only available in Australia, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. We’re hopeful that we’ll get more regions where Google Store credit is available now that the Pixel 9 series is now on sale in over 30 countries this year.

Google One members with 200GB plans get 3% back in Store credit. Those with 2TB and above get 10% back on all purchases, including accessories and extras. Sadly, the credits expire 365 days after being issued, so you might not be able to use them towards the Pixel 10 next year…

Pixel 9 pre-orders have already started to ship, so if you have a Google One subscription and received some Store credit, now might be the time to check that it’s available. To check head to the Google Store page > tap your profile image > “Your Google Store credit.”

