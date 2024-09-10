LineageOS 21 support comes to Galaxy A71, OnePlus Nord N10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, more

LineageOS 21 is now available for several devices, including the Samsung Galaxy A71, OnePlus Nord N10, and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

Although most devices are now getting longer support windows than ever before, not everyone is willing to upgrade so easily. That’s where custom ROMs still have lots of value for for hardware holdouts. You don’t even need to use the phone daily to get some value from slapping a custom ROM on your phone either. A backup device running the latest version of Android can be a great addition with extra security and feature parity with your “main” smartphone.

Over the past few weeks, LineageOS 21 has expanded to several older handsets including the Samsung Galaxy A71, Redmi K60 Pro, OnePlus Nord N10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, and a few more:

Redmi K60 Pro (socrates)

Galaxy A71 (a71)

OnePlus Nord N10 (billie)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (cmi)

Realme 10 Pro 5G (luigi)

This Android 14-based build offers several important performance and user interface improvements for all of the above devices – especially considering that Xiaomi and Realme phones come with heavily altered third-party skins.

Alongside the Galaxy A71, all of the newly supported hardware, including the OnePlus Nord N10, has lost regular support and updates, meaning LineageOS 21 offers a future upgrade path. It’s quite a departure from One UI, MIUI, OxygenOS, and ColorOS/Realme UI with a Pixel-like experience that doesn’t miss out on added customization to boot.

Nightly LineageOS 21 builds for the Galaxy A71, OnePlus Nord N10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro 5G, and Redmi K60 Pro can be flashed right now. To get started on your device click here.

More on LineageOS: