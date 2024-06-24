Pixel 8a joins the LineageOS 21 build roster

LineageOS 21, based on recent Android 14 builds, is set to officially come to Googe’s latest mid-ranger, the Pixel 8a.

The mid-ranger hasn’t been on the market for very long, but getting a third-party ROM available to flash if you prefer a little more control over your Android experience is always a welcome development. According to the most recent stats, as of November 2023, LineageOS was installed on over 1.5 million Android devices.

We don’t expect the addition of the Google Pixel 8a to the LineageOS 21 build roster to drastically increase that figure, but at least one of the biggest ROM projects out there is set to cater to the entire Pixel 8 series. The 8a joins a wealth of supported Pixel devices in joining the build roster which now includes the Chromecast with Google TV (4K).

However, no builds are yet live for the mid-ranger via the official Lineage repository, but that’ll likely change over the coming days as downloads go live. While it’s not initially clear, it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine that the Pixel 8a will get nightly LineageOS 21 builds just like the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

LineageOS 21 delivers a visual refresh alongside the features of Android 14. Many core apps, like Calculator and Messaging, have been redesigned with Material You for a more modern look. A brand new gallery app called Glimpse joins the lineup, and the camera app gets a boost with features like zero shutter lag mode. You might not get the latest security patch on time, but Lineage does offer regular patches to keep your device secure.

If you want an idea of what to expect from LineageOS 21 on the Pixel 8a, check out our deep dive into the latest stable release below:

To learn more and get instructions on how to flash when builds are live then go here.

