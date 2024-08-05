 Skip to main content

LineageOS 21 support comes to LG G7, V35, V40, Galaxy Note 10, Realme 9 Pro, plus more

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Aug 5 2024 - 3:25 am PT
The custom ROM scene has dwindled over the years as devices have gained more lifecycle updates, but LineageOS 21 carries the torch for a ton of older phones including the Galaxy Note 10, LG G7 lines, and more.

If you have a newer device with an extended support window, then flashing a third-paryt ROM probably isn’t a necessity. However, older devices lacking long-term support or being unsupported might want a little extra function with added security and stability. Over the past few weeks, LineageOS 21 build have slowly been added for the LG G7 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Realme 9 Pro 5G plus a few more:

With LG out of the smartphone space and unwilling to push updates to older devices, LineageOS 21, based on Android 14, allows users to stay as up-to-date as possible without sacrificing functionality. The Galaxy Note 10 is still a very capable smartphone too. Samsung ceased pushing updates to the handset back in September 2023, but LineageOS gives you a route to getting Android 14 on the penultimate Note series smartphone.

The experience takes cues from Google Pixel smartphones with a close-to-AOSP build that includes regular security patches and fixes for critical issues. There are also enhanced customization options and several performance-related enhancements for devices that ordinarily run heavy OEM skins.

LineageOS 21 nightly builds are live for those aforementioned LG devices, the Note 10, plus Xiaomi Black Shark, Poco F4, Realme 9 Pro 5G, plus moto g power 2021, and moto e7 plus. To get started and learn how to flash LineageOS 21 on your device click here.

