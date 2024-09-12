 Skip to main content

Here’s everything new in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 [Gallery]

Google today is rolling out Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 for Pixel devices.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 screenshots appear on the left and QPR1 Beta 2 on the right.

If you want to quickly install Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 on your compatible Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Updating…

Keyboard switcher key

Lockscreen widgets on Pixel Tablet

Desktop windowing on Pixel Tablet

Color correction Intensity slider

  • Settings > Accessibility > Color and motion > Color correction

New screen recording + Cast chip

Instead of the indicator appearing at the right with the other status bar icons, it’s now a chip — like calling — at the left. Besides being wider with a live count, you can tap it to “Stop recording” instead of having to first open the notification shade, which could reveal personal information, and heading to that red alert. There’s also a chip for Casting.

Settings app redesign

Developer- and user-reported issues

  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system to over-report GPS battery usage. (Issue #354135496)
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the 80% device charge limit from being disabled. (Issue #363170385)
  • Fixed an issue that prevented passwords from being managed through Google Password Manager. (Issue #361846097)
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Google Maps app to crash. (Issue #364843770)
  • Fixed an issue that interrupted Bluetooth connectivity on some devices. (Issue #362156070)
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused NFC-based payments to fail. (Issue #363914347)
  • Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause a device to restart unexpectedly. (Issue #363109091)
  • Fixed an issue where Now Playing didn’t appear on the lock screen while running. (Issue #361709269)
  • Fixed an issue in the Pixel Tips app that prevented the Satellite SOS demo from launching. (Issue #362061150)

Other resolved issues

  • Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, and interactivity.
