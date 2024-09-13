 Skip to main content

Android 15 QPR1 adds ‘Limit to 80%’ Pixel battery charging optimization

Sep 13 2024
Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 fully rolls out the ability to limit battery charging to 80% for Pixel devices.

With Beta 1, some users saw a notification about enabling the new charge limit, but were unable to turn it off. Beta 2 addresses that preferences problem:

Fixed an issue that prevented the 80% device charge limit from being disabled. (Issue #363170385)

In Settings > Battery, there’s a new “Charging optimization” menu after the first time you plug in. Adaptive Charging — which “pauses at 80% and finishes to 100% an hour before you usually unplug” — is joined by “Limit to 80%: Your phone will only charge to 80% battery.”

If you pick that option, a shield icon appears on top of the battery in the status bar, while the widget, lockscreen, and always-on display notes how your phone is “Done charging.” This is similar to the Pixel Tablet and Charging Speaker Dock experience.

This is in service of helping extend the battery lifespan. Google has yet to update its Pixel support documents to detail the battery charging limit, and that probably won’t happen until the Android 15 QPR1 launch in December.

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief.

