 Skip to main content

Google TV’s free channels have a new name as ‘Freeplay’ starts rolling out

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 13 2024 - 7:15 am PT
2 Comments

After adding a few more new channels recently, Google TV has started rolling out “Freeplay” as a new home for its free, ad-supported TV channels.

Google first started rolling out free, ad-supported TV channels (FAST) to Google TV devices in early 2023. At the time, there were 80 channels to choose from, a number that’s grown in the time since. As of September 2024, there are 150 total channels available.

Rolling out now to Google TV devices such as Chromecast and TV sets from TCL, Hisense, and more, “Freeplay” is the new name of Google TV’s built-in free channels.

This branding is currently present under the “Live” tab of the Google TV homescreen, at least for users in the United States where these free channels are available – there’s no word on when they might expand to other regions. We’ve seen previously that Google may also use this new “Freeplay” branding on the main homescreen, but currently the same “Free TV Channels” is still in use. That’s probably for the best, as it quickly describes what users are seeing.

Functionally, this branding doesn’t change anything, but it does open the door to Google TV potentially adding other sorts of free content in the future. For instance, it’s not out of the question for other free content the company offers, such as free on-demand movies from YouTube, to be integrated into this. But, for now, it’s just about free TV channels.

More on Google TV:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google TV

Google TV

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications