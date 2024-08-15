 Skip to main content

Google TV’s free channels will now be called ‘Freeplay’

Aug 15 2024
One of the biggest pushes on Google TV right now is the availability of free channels, and now they’re getting a new name. Google TV “Freeplay.”

Present on the new Google TV Streamer, the free channels that you’ve come to know and love will now be called “Freeplay.” This appears as an updated app on the homescreen as well as a new icon.

While this new branding isn’t quite as explicit as “Free Channels,” it does open the door to more types of free, ad-supported content. For instance, Google could leverage YouTube’s rotating library of free movies, or add other types of on-demand content.

For the time being, though, it doesn’t seem like any significant changes are underway.

It’s unclear when “Freeplay” will take over for Free Channels on other Google TV devices, but we expect it may start to roll out as we get closer to the launch of the Google TV Streamer in late September.

Pre-orders are open now for the new set-top box.

