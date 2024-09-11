Google TV now has 150 free channels built into the homescreen

Google TV continues to build on its library of free streaming channels, with the platform now supporting 150 free channels that you can access directly on the homescreen.

Free and ad-supported TV channels were first added to Google TV in the first half of 2023, giving users a way to access endless hours of content from their TV at no charge. No accounts or app downloads are needed either, as all of the content is directly integrated into the homescreen of devices such as the Chromecast and TV sets from TCL, Hisense, and other major brands.

In the time since, Google has continued to grow its selection of free channels after initially launching with around 80.

As of June 2024, that number was 132, up from 117 at the end of 2023. We also noted in August that Google had added a couple more channels, bringing the total up to 136. Now, another batch has been added.

Recently, Google TV has quietly added 14 more free channels to its selection, bringing the total to an even 150. The new additions are as follows, and are found primarily at the end of the Google TV channels list.

Billiard TV

Buzzr

The Rifleman

Xumo Free Nature & Wildlife TV

The Conners

World’s Most Evil Killer

Untold Stories of the ER

Xumo Free Bollywood & Indian Cinema

Ghost Hunters Channel

Highway to Heaven

Unspeakable

Cook’s Country Channel

Ebony TV by Lionsgate

FilmRise: The Dick Van Dyke Show

These free channels continue to only be available in the United States, as have been the case since launch. You can see the full list of Google’s free channels here.

Beyond its own built-in channels, Google TV continues to roll out additional free content from partners in Plex, Haystack News, PlutoTV, and more.

Soon, free channels on Google TV will also be rebranded as “Freeplay” as we exclusively reported.

This also comes just ahead of the launch of the Google TV Streamer which is scheduled to start shipping to US customers later this month.

