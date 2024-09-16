Google Store 26th birthday sale: Boosted Pixel 9 Pro trade-ins return + keychain

Google was incorporated on September 4, 1998, but it has long celebrated the occasion on September 27. To mark the occasion, the Google Store hosts a birthday sale, and the US offers are elevated Pixel 9 Pro trade-ins.
Historically, Google Store birthday sales are limited to Asia-Pacific and Europe, but it came to the US last year and is continuing in 2024.
This year (26th birthday), Google is offering elevated trade-in rates that match the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold pre-order period. The offer ends September 30, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Lowest storage tier towards Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Pre-order period
|26th birthday
|Pixel 8 Pro
|$699
|$699
|Pixel 8
|$490
|$490
|Pixel Fold
|$760
|$760
|Pixel 7a
|$300
|Pixel 7 Pro
|$540
|$540
|Pixel 7
|$360
|$360
|Pixel 6a
|$225
|$225
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$450
|$450
|Pixel 6
|$300
|$300
|Pixel 5a
|$175
|Pixel 5
|$245
|$245
|Pixel 4a 5G
|$150
|Pixel 4a
|$150
|Pixel 4 XL
|$225
|Pixel 4
|$200
|$200
|iPhone 15 Pro
|$600
|iPhone 15
|$480
|$480
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$635
|$635
|iPhone 14
|$440
|$440
|iPhone 13
|$320
|$320
|Galaxy S24
|$400
|$400
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|$480
|$480
|Galaxy S23
|$320
|$320
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|$360
|$360
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|$195
|$195
Besides elevated Pixel 9 Pro trade-ins, Google is discounting the Pixel 8a by $100 to $399. This offer is also available at Amazon. You can also still get $30 in Google Store credit with the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
In terms of the fun gift, you will get a limited-edition “Google birthday keychain” when you purchase a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, or Pixel Buds Pro 2. This party favor is available until September 27, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Last year, you got a mini phone tote.
- “Keychain must be added to your shopping cart with any qualifying product(s) to receive this gift offer. Promotional discount applied at checkout.”
- “Offer can be applied to pre-order items but cannot be applied to waitlist, raincheck or out-of-stock items.”
- “Except for eligible phone trade-in and stated discount offer, offer cannot be combined with any promotional codes or other offers.”
