Google Store 26th birthday sale: Boosted Pixel 9 Pro trade-ins return + keychain

Google was incorporated on September 4, 1998, but it has long celebrated the occasion on September 27. To mark the occasion, the Google Store hosts a birthday sale, and the US offers are elevated Pixel 9 Pro trade-ins.

Historically, Google Store birthday sales are limited to Asia-Pacific and Europe, but it came to the US last year and is continuing in 2024.

This year (26th birthday), Google is offering elevated trade-in rates that match the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold pre-order period. The offer ends September 30, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Lowest storage tier towards Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pre-order period 26th birthday Pixel 8 Pro $699 $699 Pixel 8 $490 $490 Pixel Fold $760 $760 Pixel 7a $300 Pixel 7 Pro $540 $540 Pixel 7 $360 $360 Pixel 6a $225 $225 Pixel 6 Pro $450 $450 Pixel 6 $300 $300 Pixel 5a $175 Pixel 5 $245 $245 Pixel 4a 5G $150 Pixel 4a $150 Pixel 4 XL $225 Pixel 4 $200 $200 iPhone 15 Pro $600 iPhone 15 $480 $480 iPhone 14 Pro Max $635 $635 iPhone 14 $440 $440 iPhone 13 $320 $320 Galaxy S24 $400 $400 Galaxy S23 Ultra $480 $480 Galaxy S23 $320 $320 Galaxy S22 Ultra $360 $360 OnePlus 9 Pro $195 $195

Besides elevated Pixel 9 Pro trade-ins, Google is discounting the Pixel 8a by $100 to $399. This offer is also available at Amazon. You can also still get $30 in Google Store credit with the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

In terms of the fun gift, you will get a limited-edition “Google birthday keychain” when you purchase a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, or Pixel Buds Pro 2. This party favor is available until September 27, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Last year, you got a mini phone tote.

“Keychain must be added to your shopping cart with any qualifying product(s) to receive this gift offer. Promotional discount applied at checkout.”

“Offer can be applied to pre-order items but cannot be applied to waitlist, raincheck or out-of-stock items.”

“Except for eligible phone trade-in and stated discount offer, offer cannot be combined with any promotional codes or other offers.”