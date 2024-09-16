 Skip to main content

Google Store 26th birthday sale: Boosted Pixel 9 Pro trade-ins return + keychain

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 16 2024 - 3:30 am PT
Google was incorporated on September 4, 1998, but it has long celebrated the occasion on September 27. To mark the occasion, the Google Store hosts a birthday sale, and the US offers are elevated Pixel 9 Pro trade-ins.

Historically, Google Store birthday sales are limited to Asia-Pacific and Europe, but it came to the US last year and is continuing in 2024.

This year (26th birthday), Google is offering elevated trade-in rates that match the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold pre-order period. The offer ends September 30, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Lowest storage tier towards Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pre-order period26th birthday
Pixel 8 Pro$699$699
Pixel 8$490$490
Pixel Fold$760$760
Pixel 7a$300
Pixel 7 Pro$540$540
Pixel 7$360$360
Pixel 6a$225$225
Pixel 6 Pro$450$450
Pixel 6$300$300
Pixel 5a$175
Pixel 5$245$245
Pixel 4a 5G$150
Pixel 4a$150
Pixel 4 XL$225
Pixel 4$200$200
iPhone 15 Pro$600
iPhone 15$480$480
iPhone 14 Pro Max$635$635
iPhone 14$440$440
iPhone 13$320$320
Galaxy S24$400$400
Galaxy S23 Ultra$480$480
Galaxy S23$320$320
Galaxy S22 Ultra$360$360
OnePlus 9 Pro$195$195

Besides elevated Pixel 9 Pro trade-ins, Google is discounting the Pixel 8a by $100 to $399. This offer is also available at Amazon. You can also still get $30 in Google Store credit with the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

In terms of the fun gift, you will get a limited-edition “Google birthday keychain” when you purchase a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, or Pixel Buds Pro 2. This party favor is available until September 27, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Last year, you got a mini phone tote.

Pixel 9 Pro trade-ins
  • “Keychain must be added to your shopping cart with any qualifying product(s) to receive this gift offer. Promotional discount applied at checkout.”
  • “Offer can be applied to pre-order items but cannot be applied to waitlist, raincheck or out-of-stock items.”
  • “Except for eligible phone trade-in and stated discount offer, offer cannot be combined with any promotional codes or other offers.”
