Google Store 25th birthday sale comes to US with Pixel-sized mini tote, wallpapers

Historically, the Google Store’s birthday sales are limited to Asia-Pacific and Europe, but it’s now live in the US for the 25th anniversary.
Only Pixel phones and the Watch see discounts until September 23, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT:
- $649 Pixel 7 Pro after $250 discount. This is also available on Amazon and Best Buy
- $449 Pixel 7 after $150 discount — Amazon — Best Buy
- $249 Pixel 6a after $100 discount — Best Buy
- $444 Pixel 7a after $55 discount — Amazon — Best Buy
- $339.99 Pixel Watch LTE after $60 discount
- $299.99 Pixel Watch Wi-Fi after $50 discount
Additionally, there’s $10 off the Pixel Watch Two-Toned Leather ($69.99), Stretch ($49.99), and Active ($39.99) Bands.
Meanwhile, the real start of the show is a “limited-edition mini tote” available in one of the four Google colors (red, yellow, green, and blue). You’ll get one at random.
Featuring a Google logo, we see it with a Pixel 7a for comparison that looks like it would be a snug fit for the Fold. You’ll get one when you buy a: Pixel Fold, 7 Pro, 7, 7a, 6a, Pixel Buds Pro, A-Series, Pixel Watch LTE and Wi-Fi, or Pixel Tablet (which is not discounted today).
Lastly, for those not buying anything during the 25th birthday sale, there are six new wallpapers in two sets from the Google Store:
This joins the previous two celebratory backgrounds.
