Google Store 25th birthday sale comes to US with Pixel-sized mini tote, wallpapers

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 13 2023 - 8:31 am PT
Historically, the Google Store’s birthday sales are limited to Asia-Pacific and Europe, but it’s now live in the US for the 25th anniversary.

Only Pixel phones and the Watch see discounts until September 23, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

Additionally, there’s $10 off the Pixel Watch Two-Toned Leather ($69.99), Stretch ($49.99), and Active ($39.99) Bands.

Meanwhile, the real start of the show is a “limited-edition mini tote” available in one of the four Google colors (red, yellow, green, and blue). You’ll get one at random.

Featuring a Google logo, we see it with a Pixel 7a for comparison that looks like it would be a snug fit for the Fold. You’ll get one when you buy a: Pixel Fold, 7 Pro, 7, 7a, 6a, Pixel Buds Pro, A-Series, Pixel Watch LTE and Wi-Fi, or Pixel Tablet (which is not discounted today).

Lastly, for those not buying anything during the 25th birthday sale, there are six new wallpapers in two sets from the Google Store: 

US Google Store birthday
US Google Store birthday
US Google Store birthday
US Google Store birthday

This joins the previous two celebratory backgrounds.

