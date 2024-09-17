Google TV integrates with over 50 streaming services and apps, here’s the full list [U]

Perhaps the most useful thing about the new Google TV platform is the ability to aggregate and organize content from a variety of different sources. Which ones, though? Here’s a full list of streaming services and apps that Google TV supports.

Of course, Google can pull content from its own services such as YouTube TV and also Google TV (formerly Play Movies). Beyond that, however, are quite a few third-party services. Major players like Disney+, Hulu, and Max are included, as well as NBC’s Peacock.

The full list of services and apps supported by Google TV in the United States can be found below, with over 50 options currently available in the US alone.

Google TV streaming services and apps — USA

ABC

aha

Amazon Prime Video

AMC

Apple TV+

A&E

BET+

Brown Sugar

Comedy Central

Crackle

Crunchyroll/Funimation

Discovery+

Disney+

Epix Now

FlixLatino

Fox Now

Freevee

Fubo

Globoplay

Google Play Movies (now Google TV)

HayStack News

HBO Go

History

Hulu

iQIYI

Kocowa Lifetime

Max

MGM+

MTV

New: NBA

NBA NBC

Pantaya

Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access)

Peacock

Philo

Plex

Pluto TV

Red Bull TV

Showtime

Sling TV

Starz

TBS

The CW

New: The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel TNT

Tubi TV

Viki/Rakuten

VH1

YouTube

YouTube TV

New: Xumo Play

Xumo Play Zee5

This list of supported streaming services will likely expand over time, so we’ll keep an eye out for changes on Google TV and update this article accordingly.

Update 9/17/24: Since our last update, Google TV has added three more options to the “Your Services” page. The Roku Channel is the biggest addition, with a collection of free content available there, but there’s also Xumo Play (which also provides free channels to Google TV) and the NBA app, which offers content behind a subscription.

Apps that support Google TV’s Live tab

Some services, too, can integrate with the “Live” tab on the Google TV homescreen. This includes paid services such as YouTube TV and Sling TV, but also a large variety of free content. There are over 800 channels supported on Google’s TV “Live” tab, including nearly 80 channels that are built in and require no app downloads.

YouTube TV

Sling TV

Philo

Pluto TV

Plex

HayStack News

Tubi

Free Google TV channels

Why isn’t Netflix on Google TV?

Netflix is a bit of an outlier on Google TV. The biggest streaming service in the world, unfortunately, doesn’t play nice with the platform. You can see Netflix content using Google TV’s directory lookup feature, but Netflix blocks its original content from being used in the watchlist feature. Netflix ripped this support from the platform in late 2020, including support for account linking. That means that Google TV won’t offer any recommendations for Netflix content. However, we have seen Netflix run ads on Google TV in recent months.

The stalemate on Netflix and Google TV support has been ongoing for roughly two years at this point, and shows no signs of getting better even as of 2023.

Regional Google TV apps

Our list above shows apps that are supported in the United States, but Google TV supports service in more regions, too. Below, we have a list of apps that are fully supported in various other regions. Keep in mind, though, that as we are based in the US, this section may not be complete. We’re working on it!

The lists below include only services specific to regions other than the US. Most of these regions also support services in the larger list above.

Australia

7Plus

9Now

ABC iView

Foxtel Go

Stan

Thanks Alaric!

Brazil

Globoplay

France

Molotov.tv

France.tv

myCanal

Salto

Germany

Joyn

Zattoo

Thanks Tobias, Wayne!

Japan

ABMEA

dTV

U-NEXT

Thanks Damian!

Italy

RaiPlay

New Zealand

TVNZ

Thanks Liam!

Sweden, Denmark, etc

Viaplay

SVT Play

YouSee TV & Film

Thanks Anders and Jens!

United Kingdom

BBC

BT Sport

DAZN

ITV Hub

My5

Hayu

Thanks Hakeem!

If you live in these regions and have spotted a service we’re not listing, please contact the author!

Where is the Play Movies app and the Play Store on Google TV?

The Google Play Movies & TV app that this new platform replaces had a similar function to Google TV by finding content on a variety of different services, but it wasn’t very widely used. By integrating with your account-wide Google watchlist and being placed directly on your TV, Google TV has a much better chance to support this function.

Meanwhile, the Play Store also doesn’t show up as an app on Google TV either. The only easy way to open it is to ask the Assistant to “open the Play Store.”

Last updated 9/17/2024