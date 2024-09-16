 Skip to main content

Google TV can now help you find even more free content from The Roku Channel

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 16 2024 - 7:00 am PT
0 Comments
roku channel google tv

After the app launched on Google TV last year, The Roku Channel is also now integrated into Google TV’s search tools.

The utility of Google TV is not in being a simple platform to launch your apps, but in being a way to provide relevant content recommendations and make it easier to find the content you want in a place you can actually watch it. But that all comes down to what Google TV can integrate with. Netflix, for instance, has not played particularly nicely with the platform for the past few years.

New additions are coming all of the time, though, and one of those new additions is The Roku Channel.

As noted by CordCuttersNews, Google TV has recently added The Roku Channel as a platform partner for providing content recommendations and a shortcut when searching. We’re not entirely sure when this went live, though. The Roku Channel launched on Google TV in July 2023, but this integration wasn’t available until sometime in the past few months at least.

With this integration, Google TV will be able to surface more free content available through Roku’s app, in addition to all of the existing free content the platform serves to users through other apps, recommendations, and an ever-growing list of free streaming channels.

More on Google TV:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google TV

Google TV
Roku

Roku

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications