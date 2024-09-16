Google TV can now help you find even more free content from The Roku Channel

After the app launched on Google TV last year, The Roku Channel is also now integrated into Google TV’s search tools.

The utility of Google TV is not in being a simple platform to launch your apps, but in being a way to provide relevant content recommendations and make it easier to find the content you want in a place you can actually watch it. But that all comes down to what Google TV can integrate with. Netflix, for instance, has not played particularly nicely with the platform for the past few years.

New additions are coming all of the time, though, and one of those new additions is The Roku Channel.

As noted by CordCuttersNews, Google TV has recently added The Roku Channel as a platform partner for providing content recommendations and a shortcut when searching. We’re not entirely sure when this went live, though. The Roku Channel launched on Google TV in July 2023, but this integration wasn’t available until sometime in the past few months at least.

With this integration, Google TV will be able to surface more free content available through Roku’s app, in addition to all of the existing free content the platform serves to users through other apps, recommendations, and an ever-growing list of free streaming channels.

More on Google TV:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram