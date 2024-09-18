Deals: New OnePlus Pad 2 + FREE buds now $200 off, Pixel Buds $64, Google TVs, smart home gear, more

While we have featured a notable bundle deal on the new OnePlus Pad 2 tablet with a FREE pair of buds recently, a new promo code is knocking an additional $50 off your spend today. That deal joins a relatively rare offer on the current-generation Google Pixel Buds A-Series at $64 alongside one of the more affordable Google Assistant-ready smart video doorbells from a trustworthy brand on the market at $50, some notable offers on 2024 Google smart TVs, charging gear, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break deals.

The deal below is still live, but you can now apply code SEP50 at checkout to knock an additional $50 off the total. That brings the spend down to $449.99 shipped –$100 off the Pad 2 and a FREE pair of earbuds too. Additional details below in original post.

OnePlus is stepping in today with another solid offer on its latest tablet. The official site has now dropped the price on its new OnePlus Pad 2 down to $499.99 shipped from the regular $550 you’ll find at retailers like Amazon right now – it has yet to see any significant price drops there. But to sweeten the deal even more, quite a lot more in fact, you will also score a FREE set of OnePlus Buds 3 with your purchase today. So that’s $50 with a FREE set of $100 buds for a total savings of $150 today. Last time we featured a deal on the OnePlus Pad 2 it was at the same $450 but with a free folio case, which is arguably not quite as good as today’s earbuds offer.

Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series with Adaptive Sound and 24-hr. battery now down at $64 (Reg. $99)

The new Pixel Buds Pro 3 debuted in mid-August at $230, but for folks looking to side-step the flagship price tags, the current-generation Google Pixel Buds A-Series have now dropped to $64 shipped at Amazon and directly from Google. Regularly $99, this is 34% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We did see these mid-range buds drop to $69 for Prime Day in July, but you are now looking at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year. The best, in fact, since the $59 Black Friday offer in 2023.

TP-Link’s ultra-affordable Google Assistant-ready smart video doorbell with no-cost person detection hits $50 all-time low

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the brand new TP-Link Tapo D120 Smart Video Doorbell at $49.99 shipped. This model debuted with a launch deal at $52 in mid-August and carries a regular price tag at $70. Now down even lower, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find on the ultra-affordable new smart front door solution.

Hisense’s new 144Hz Google CanvasTV with AirPlay undercuts The Frame, first deals live at up to $200 off

Hisense debuted its own version of the picture frame-style smart TV this year known as the CanvasTV and the first deals are arriving at Amazon. You can now land the 55-inch smart S7 Google CanvasTV down at $898.99 shipped and the 65-inch model at $1,098.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 and $1,300 respectively, both models are now matched at Best Buy to deliver the lowest prices we can find and new Amazon all-time lows. Just for a quick comparison, a 2024 55-inch The Frame from Samsung carries a $1,500 list price and a $1,200 sale price right now.

Google’s latest AI-equipped Pixel 8a smartphone now back down to $399 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on the latest Google Pixel 8a smartphone at $399 shipped. This includes all four colorways too. Alongside ongoing price drops on the now previous-generation Pixel 8 Pro model, the 8a remains the latest mid-ranger device in Google’s lineup and is now even more affordable. It carries a regular price tag at $499 and is now seeing a straight up $100 price drop to match the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This deal is also matched directly on the official Google storefront.

First deal hits Google’s official magnetic Pixel Watch Fast Charging Cable at $25

The new Google Pixel Watch 3 arrived in mid August and we are now tracking the first chance to save on the official Google Pixel Watch 3 USB-C Fast Charging Cable courtesy of Amazon. Regularly $30, you can save 16% with a total down at $25.11. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is indeed the first notable price drop we have tracked since it first landed on Amazon at the same time as the third-generation Google smartwatch – it also works with Google Pixel Watch 2 as well.

Does Google Pixel Watch 3 come with charging cable?

Yes, the new Google Pixel Watch 3 does include a charging cable with purchase. But for folks looking to secure a second one for the office or a different place in the home, perhaps even one to throw in your EDC kit, today’s deal is the best price we can find on the official model.

New ASUS Snapdragon X Plus Copilot+ PC with 3K 120Hz OLED just hit the $750 low ($150 off), X Elite model at $955

ASUS debuted a relatively affordable model of its Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Qualcomm’s brand new octa-core Snapdragon X Plus chip just a few days back with a $900 price tag. This new laptop already has a solid $150 discount at Best Buy and is now down to $749.99 shipped. The new Vivobook S 15 shares a lot of specs with the 12-core X Elite model, meaning you get the same 120Hz 3K OLED panel, a 70Wh battery, and more. The 12-core Vivobook S 15 is also discounted to $955 with a 27% discount on its $1,300 price. Head below for more details.

This new Vivobook S 15 is the first Copilot+ PC to hit the shelves carrying Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon X Plus chip. The new 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chip, in case you are wondering, is just as performant as the 10-core and 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip in single-core tests, and it also offers the same 45 TOPS of AI performance with its NPU. It does have a weaker GPU, but don’t let that stop you from picking it for general productivity and day-to-day tasks.

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with 44-hr. battery and ANC hit $50 all-time low (38% off)

Alongside ongoing offers on the OnePlus Watch 2, the official site is also now offering the lowest price we have tracked on its 2024 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro down at $49.99 shipped. This is regularly $80 set of wireless earbuds that are seeing a solid $30 price drop to land at $10 under our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked since they debuted a couple months ago in the US.

Now available at the discounted price in both the Soft Jade and Starry Black colorways, these are the most affordable wireless set in the brand’s current stable of offerings that can, if you ask me, accurately be described as entry-level buds with a notable feature set.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro provide up to 44 hours of listening time with a 10-minute fast charging adding an additional 11 hours into the mix alongside 12.4mm Titanized diaphragms to pound out the brand’s Basswave 2.0 low-end enhancement.

