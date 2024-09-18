 Skip to main content

Samsung has paused One UI 6.1.1 updates for the Galaxy S23 Ultra to fix camera issues

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Sep 18 2024 - 8:20 am PT
One UI 6.1.1 only finally started rolling out to waves of users in the US recently, however, Samsung has paused upgrades for the Galaxy S23 Ultra as the new update is causing issues with the camera.

One UI 6.1.1 brings a slew of new features to the foundation OS version based on Android 14. Samsung is reportedly working on a beta version of Android 15, though users will have to settle for the latest being a more capable version of One UI 6.

In any case, it seems like One UI 6.1.1 is causing issues, specifically with the Galaxy S23 Ultra (via SamMobile). According to reports, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is experiencing ghosting when users zoom in and take pictures between zoom levels 16x and 19.9x. At that level, what is supposed to be sharp images are turning out blurry and generally unattractive.

Samsung acknowledged the issue early today, noting that it would begin to look into and fix the issue. The result is a complete shutdown of the One UI 6.1.1 update to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Users who are using a Galaxy S23 or S23+ device won’t be affected by the update interruption. Those devices don’t utilize the exact same camera array as the more expensive S23 Ultra, which is the cause of the issue in the first place.

It’s unknown when Samsung will resume One UI 6.1.1 updates to Galaxy S23 Ultra users. At this time, turning on “Intelligent optimization” in camera settings seems to fix the ghosting issue for those already on One UI 6.1.1.

