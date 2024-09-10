Galaxy S24 FE reportedly more expensive despite ditching Snapdragon for Exynos

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S24 FE soon, with its latest “Fan Edition” device reportedly coming with a price hike.

Reported by WinFuture, Samsung is preparing for a €100 price increase on the Galaxy S24 FE compared to the Galaxy S23 FE. Last year’s FE launched for $629 late last year, slightly higher than the originally-announced $599 price. In Europe, it was sold for €699.

Per this report, that’d put the Galaxy S24 FE at a price of €799, and likely $700-750 in the US. By comparison, the base Galaxy S24 sells for $799/€759.

Galaxy S24 FE would ship with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and utilize an Exynos 2400e. That chip will be familiar for buyers in Europe, as it’s a slightly slower version of the chip used in the Galaxy S24 in the region, but this same Exynos chip is also expected to be used in the US market. Samsung rarely sells phones with Exynos chips in the States, and it’s a notable change given that last year’s Galaxy S23 FE used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 instead of Exynos.

One big change this year, though, would be the display, which now measures 6.7-inches. The Galaxy S23 FE had a 6.4-inch display comparable to the base Galaxy S23. This new model would skip over the base S24 and instead be comparable, at least in terms of size, with the Galaxy S24+.

Earlier this week, images of the Galaxy S24 FE also showed that the design is nearly identical to S23 FE, but with some new colors.

