 Skip to main content

Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 update is now rolling out to more Galaxy devices in the US

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Sep 17 2024 - 8:31 am PT
1 Comment

Glimpses of One UI 6.1.1 have been spotted in the last couple of days for newer devices like the Galaxy S24. However, Samsung’s newest OS in One UI 6.1.1 is beginning to roll out for more models in the US.

One UI 6.1.1 was initially delayed for a short period, likely because the company was juggling the upgrade to the public OS version while also prepping the roadway for One UI 7 based on Android 15. The latter is still delayed, and while we wait for Samsung’s beta Android 15 release, users are starting to see a new version of One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

One UI 6.1.1 began appearing on Galaxy S24 devices in the last day or so, with users reporting the new OS on personal devices. Those rollouts covered parts of the US, India, and the UK. Generally, we consider the rollout to truly begin when older devices begin receiving new updates, and that’s exactly what’s happening.

Samsung has begun releasing One UI 6.1.1 to more devices in the US. This includes lineups like the Galaxy S24, as mentioned, as well as these:

According to the changelog for these devices, One UI 6.1.1 adds a slew of improvements to existing features in previous versions in addition to new features. The log mentions Galaxy AI features like sketch-to-image, AI portrait creation, image text translation on web pages, and even the ability to edit voice recordings and transcripts after the fact.

The update additionally overhauls Samsung Health, mentioning more detailed sleep analysis and the ability to create your own workout routines.

Even better, Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 brings enhancements to multitasking and productivity. Phones like the Galaxy Z Fold series will benefit from this more than any other. The changelog mentions a better multi-window experience when watching videos through picture-in-picture.

Right now, it looks like One UI 6.1.1 is rolling out in the US for unlocked devices, as well as some Verizon models. In a few days, it’s very likely that more models will see the update as well.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
One UI 6

One UI 6

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications