Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 update is now rolling out to more Galaxy devices in the US

Glimpses of One UI 6.1.1 have been spotted in the last couple of days for newer devices like the Galaxy S24. However, Samsung’s newest OS in One UI 6.1.1 is beginning to roll out for more models in the US.

One UI 6.1.1 was initially delayed for a short period, likely because the company was juggling the upgrade to the public OS version while also prepping the roadway for One UI 7 based on Android 15. The latter is still delayed, and while we wait for Samsung’s beta Android 15 release, users are starting to see a new version of One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

One UI 6.1.1 began appearing on Galaxy S24 devices in the last day or so, with users reporting the new OS on personal devices. Those rollouts covered parts of the US, India, and the UK. Generally, we consider the rollout to truly begin when older devices begin receiving new updates, and that’s exactly what’s happening.

Samsung has begun releasing One UI 6.1.1 to more devices in the US. This includes lineups like the Galaxy S24, as mentioned, as well as these:

According to the changelog for these devices, One UI 6.1.1 adds a slew of improvements to existing features in previous versions in addition to new features. The log mentions Galaxy AI features like sketch-to-image, AI portrait creation, image text translation on web pages, and even the ability to edit voice recordings and transcripts after the fact.

The update additionally overhauls Samsung Health, mentioning more detailed sleep analysis and the ability to create your own workout routines.

Even better, Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 brings enhancements to multitasking and productivity. Phones like the Galaxy Z Fold series will benefit from this more than any other. The changelog mentions a better multi-window experience when watching videos through picture-in-picture.

Right now, it looks like One UI 6.1.1 is rolling out in the US for unlocked devices, as well as some Verizon models. In a few days, it’s very likely that more models will see the update as well.

