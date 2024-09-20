 Skip to main content

Pixel Buds app appears in Pixel Launcher after update

Sep 20 2024
google pixel buds pro app

On Pixel phones, Google previously hid the Pixel Buds app from appearing in the launcher, but that has now been reversed.

Version 1.0.673625792 of the Pixel Buds companion app adds support for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 ahead of next week’s launch. This update also now shows the Pixel Buds app, which I think has a nice icon, in the Pixel Launcher. 

As such, you can put it on your Pixel’s homescreen to quickly access Pixel Buds settings instead of having to place a “widget”/shortcut that shows a live picture of your headphones (with the correct color) that’s badged in the bottom-right corner. 

For some people’s homescreens, that shortcut looks a bit out of place. My preferred solution is to use the Battery widget, which would directly open those settings, or use the Bluetooth Quick Settings Tile.

The Pixel Buds app icon was never hidden on other Android devices, just Google’s. Pixel Buds 1.0.673625792 is widely rolled out via the Play Store.

