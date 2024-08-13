The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available to buy in 32 countries

At the Made by Google event, Google announced the Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds. Instead of a mere 17 regions like last year, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available in a staggering 32 countries.

Google has made a decent effort to begin offering more products in a wider range of regions. When the Pixel Buds Pro were released during Google I/O 2022, they were only available in 12 countries. By the end of the year, Google began making the earbuds available in 17 different countries.

That number has almost doubled, and Google is making the brand-new Pixel Buds 2 Pro available in 32 countries. This number is the same for the Pixel 9 series, which increased by a large amount as well. The region expansion looks to be happening in Europe mainly, with countries like Portugal, Belgium, and Estonia added.

With new regions, it doesn’t always mean full availability. Across the 32 countries, all color options may not be available for each region, so it might be beneficial to check in your region to see what version of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is available.

In total, there are four color options – Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Obsidian. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are available now from the Google Store for $229.