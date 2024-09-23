Deals: OnePlus Watch 2 + FREE Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 6 $270 off, new JBL Live Beam 3 buds 25% off, more

Monday’s deals are headlined by another particularly notable promotional offer on the OnePlus Watch 2 – you can now score one at $50 off with a FREE pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro thrown in for $130 in savings. Next we move over to one of the best straight up cash deals we have tracked on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at $270 off, including the Samsung exclusive Crafted Black and White models, followed by the first sizable price drops on JBL Live Beam 3 buds with display case and Google Finder action starting from just over $150, or 25% off the going rate. These deals join the best price yet on Samsung SmartTag 2 packs and plenty of charging gear. Scope it all out below.

Score $50 off OnePlus Watch 2 and a FREE pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro at $250 ($130 off)

We have seen some very solid price drops on OnePlus gear as of late with bundled-in freebies, and today we have another one. While we have seen the flagship OnePlus Watch 2 down at $250 a number of times, and even $230 recently with a free band, today you can land one down at $249.99 shipped with a FREE set of $79.99 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro thrown in using code SAVEMORE at checkout. At $230 with a free band you’re looking at a total of $100 in savings, but with today’s deal that jumps to $130 and you even have the choice of throwing in an extra band at 50% off as well. OnePlus Watch 2 starts at $295 via Amazon right now with no freebie add-ons, for comparison’s sake.

Head over to the official listing page right here and begin configuring your wearable. Choose your color and then scroll down and claim the FREE buds and add to cart. However, you can optionally grab an extra official OnePlus Watch 2 Strap at $14.99, or 50% off the usual $30 price tag, as well.

Some of the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals yet now live on Crafted Black, more at $270 off (No trade needed)

Today we are tracking one of the best post-release deals yet on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 Android foldable. Samsung is now offering select colorways down at $949.99 shipped, and we are talking about the 512GB model here with no trade-in required. Note: Make sure you select the “No…Get $150 Samsung Instant Savings” under the trade-in section. The official site is offering the 256GB models starting down at $899.99 shipped, but the real value is on the regularly $1,220 model with 512GB of storage that is now $270 off. While all colors are on sale, the Samsung site exclusive Crafted Black and White models are seeing the deepest deals – Amazon only has the silver model down this low right now.

JBL Live Beam 3 buds with display case and Google Finder hit all-time lows from $150 (25% off)

Today we are tracking new all-time lows courtesy of Amazon on the 2024 JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds. Complete with the display-equipped charging case, you’ll find these buds starting from $150.39 shipped at Amazon in the silver colorway with the other three styles on sale for $169.95 shipped. You’re looking at a regularly $200 pair of stick-style earbuds with as much as 25% in savings and new Amazon all-time lows across the board. We have seen a couple light drops here and there since release this past summer, but today’s deals are the best yet and the first significant discounts to date.

Amazon is also offering the JBL Live Buds 3 at the same prices starting from $150.39 shipped, down from the usual $200. They are essentially identical to the set above, just with the rounded “bud-type” form-factor on the earpieces and slightly lower battery life – 48 hours compared to 40 hours.

Amazon just dropped the Snapdragon X Elite Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC to its lowest price yet at $900 (Save $300)

While you can still grab the Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Plus chip for $750, we just spotted a deal on Amazon that drops the 12-core X Elite model of the Vivobook S 15 laptop down to its lowest price at $899.99 shipped. Also, B&H is matching Amazon’s $900 today for the first time, delivering a solid $300 discount on its $1,200 price tag. This particular laptop has seen plenty of discounts recently, but today’s deal drops it $18 below its previous all-time low from earlier this month to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it. This is currently the cheapest Copilot+ PC you buy with Qualcomm’s 12-core X Elite chip, and you can learn more about it below.

