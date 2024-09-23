What a Pixel Watch Pro/Ultra line would let Google do

The Pixel Watch 3 is barely two weeks old, but I’m already thinking about what comes next. That’s in large part due to this year’s update — outside of the larger screen and smaller bezels — being driven by software.

I think it’s about time for a new Qualcomm chip, with Google partnering on a RISC-V SoC for Wear OS. However, I’d be as happy if the Pixel Watch 4 just introduced an updated co-processor that is much more modern and capable. Google has stuck to the Cortex-M33 for three generations now, while continuing to offload more functionality (health tracking, AOD, connectivity, and ML algorithms) to it. How would battery life improve with a more efficient chip?

Design-wise, I think the 45mm model could definitely fit a second side button that end users can customize to launch apps or activities. I feel like the 41mm case could also squeeze that in if both band ejection buttons — along with the microphone hole — were placed on the same side.

Otherwise, I’m happy with the domed design of the Pixel Watch, with this year’s sleeker bezels helping prolong that look, and looking forward to another one next year.

What’s in an Ultra

Looking at the smartwatch landscape, “Ultra” variants are all the rage, with Apple finding success in a rugged tool watch that’s billed for more extreme instances of running, cycling, swimming, hiking, and driving. That required the addition of a more durable case, longer battery life, and bigger screen.

That said, the Apple Watch Ultra has found great success outside of the intended market. Many people who don’t have extreme lifestyles wear it for the battery and to have the largest possible screen.

I think those two specs are the main takeaways and what a hypothetical new Pixel Watch variant would focus on. The 45mm PW3 can easily last 1.5-2 days on a single charge, with the 41mm firmly meeting 24 hours and going a little bit over as a nice buffer. However, Google officially says both sizes get 24 hours and up to 36 hours with battery saver mode.

Google touting 48 hours of normal use should be the minimum target with that inherently requiring a bigger battery and case, which in turn warrants a larger display to maintain proportions. However, now that we actually know who the buyers are, I question the necessity of a rugged look.

Pixel Watch Pro

That underlying specs combination results in something closer to a Pixel Watch Pro than a Pixel Watch Ultra.

Meanwhile, I think any Pixel Watch variant would let Google step away from the dome shape and do something more conventional without ever abandoning the iconic water droplet-inspired design in the “main” line.

In terms of what that looks like, a flat screen could open the door to more durable sapphire cover glass. Then there’s alternates to the rotating crown, like physical bezels. Personally, I think getting rid of the crown for even a virtual bezel would make for a cleaner device, but I’m sure most people are happier with a tactile approach of some sort.

In terms of materials, titanium is associated with Ultra. It is more durable, but I think Google is prioritizing lightness in already switching from stainless steel to aluminum, while keeping the same polished and matte finishes. As seen with the Apple Watch Series 10, aluminum is still lighter than titanium, and I don’t think the durability gains are appreciable in non-extreme sport usage.

On the internal specs front, I would have said UWB (ultra-wideband) would be a “Pro” feature, but it’s already available on the Pixel Watch 3. The Pro could also be how Google debuts and tests new health sensors before a wider launch on the main line.

Other things I’d throw in as remote possibilities given the bigger case and higher cost:

Soli: Gesture control as that has been part of concepts for ages.

Fingerprint sensor: Either on the body or under the display as 4-digit PINs are increasingly insufficient

Camera: World-facing lens instead of a selfie cam for video calls