Roku Ultra (2024) takes on Google TV Streamer with a backlit remote and more

On the same day the Google TV Streamer starts shipping, Roku has just announced a 2024 refresh to the Roku Ultra which delivers faster performance, a better remote, and more.

The new Roku Ultra (2024) has hardware similar to, well, just about every other Roku, but with some upgrades under the hood. Roku says the new model is 30% faster thanks to a new (unnamed) CPU. It also leverages machine learning to try to predict what app you’re going to open next and start loading it in the background for the “snappiest app loading.”

Like the previous model, you’ll find support for Dolby Vision, Atmos, and virtually every other HDR and surround sound format you’d want, as well as support for HDMI 2.1. This also means the Ultra gets “Quick Media Switching” which allows the refresh rate to change as you switch between apps and content.

For connectivity you’ll get both a built-in Ethernet port as well as Wi-Fi 6 – the Google TV Streamer is oddly limited to Wi-Fi 5.

In the software department, the new Roku Ultra (2024) benefits from upgrades made to the experience over the past few years to catch up with platforms like Google TV such as “Continue Watching,” “Save list,” and more.

Roku OS is also getting some upgrades to go with the launch including a “Kids & Family zone” on the homescreen, the ability to find content on various streaming apps through Roku search, and a better remote in the mobile app. Roku OS 14 will roll out “in the coming months.”

The new remote bundled with the Roku Ultra (2024) is the Roku Voice Remote Pro (2nd Edition). This updated model has USB-C charging, a Live TV Guide shortcut button, and a customizable button just like the one found on the Google TV Streamer’s remote. The remote’s buttons are also backlit, an upgrade you won’t find on Google’s updated remote.

Roku Ultra (2024) is available starting today for $99.99 in the US and Canada from Roku’s online store, and will expand to more retailers “in the coming weeks.”

