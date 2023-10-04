Roku can now show albums from Google Photos on the screensaver

Not long ago Roku announced a feature that would put your photos on the screensaver, and now that feature is expanding to add support for Google Photos.

Rolling out “in the coming weeks,” Roku OS 12.5 is adding several new features to the TV platform. This includes improvements to the Live TV Channel Guide such as personalizing the order of the guide, adding Music Playlists to the Roku Channel, improvements to Roku’s smart home integration, and the addition of “Highlights” for sports games.

Perhaps the most interesting addition, though, is support for Google Photos within Roku Photo Streams.

Like Android TV and Google TV, this will allow Roku owners to display photos from their favorite albums on the TV when it is in standby. You’ll be able to link an album from photos to use it as a Roku screensaver.

Roku explains:

Roku Photo Streams now supports Google Photos, allowing users to share special moments with loved ones more seamlessly. Head to Roku Photo Streams, upload images or link an album from Google Photos, share with family and friends, and enjoy.

Google Photos integration on Roku will be launching on Roku TVs and players in the weeks to come, including the recently-launched Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro.

