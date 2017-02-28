iHeartRadio added to list of music streaming services supported by Google Home, rollout imminent

Google has today updated the official list of services that Google Home supports with mention of iHeartRadio. The music streaming service hasn’t been officially available on Google Home up to this point, but now it looks like Google is rolling it out…

At CES, we learned that iHeartRadio integration would be coming to Google Home “soon”. Now, it seems like “soon” meant “in a month or two.”

Once it goes live on your Google Home, you’ll be able to sign into your account in the Google Home app much the same way you would if you were streaming from Spotify or Google Play Music. Then, simply tell your Google Home to “Play [a station or artist] on iHeartRadio.” The functionality isn’t live yet on my Home, unfortunately.

Earlier this month, iHeartRadio let you use Google Home vote for your favorite female music artist in the company’s 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.