Gmail users can now receive files up to 50mb in size, sent still limited to 25mb

Many of us send dozens of emails on a daily basis, and many of those include attachments. With Gmail, there’s always been a very strict limit on file sizes for attachments at 25mb. That includes emails both incoming and outgoing. Today, though, Google is loosening that restriction a bit…

Starting today and rolling out over the next few days, Gmail users will be able to receive email attachments up to 50mb in size. Do keep in mind that the new limit doesn’t apply to sending emails, but if a Gmail user receives an email from someone who is sending from another email service, it will no longer block the attachment.

Of course, the easy solution for sending larger attachments is Google Drive, which is directly integrated into Gmail anyway. Google also very clearly pushes that method, which allows files to be sent up to a whopping 5TB in size, assuming your Drive account has enough storage, that is.

This change should be available to all Gmail users in the coming days.