Google offering Android, Chrome, and AI developers a new chance to score I/O 17 tickets

For those who didn’t score I/O tickets yesterday, Google is offering one more way to attend the 2017 conference. By submitting an Android, web, or machine learning-related project, three developers will win free admission, while runner-ups will receive Pixel devices.

The Google I/O 2017 Experiments Challenge is a continuation of the current Android, Chrome, and AI Experiments program. However, instead of just recognition, the best projects will get tickets to I/O 2017. Notably, this isn’t just an invite, but rather a fully paid for ticket.

Submissions involving the three categories will be accepted between now and April 13, 2017. Winners will be selected from each group, while the immediate runner-ups will get a Pixel phone and Daydream View headset.

Last year, the contest was limited to just Android, but now Chrome and AI experiments involving TensorFlow, Cloud ML, and more can partake. Submissions that have “unique visual aesthetics” and leverage innovative features of the three platforms are more likely to win. Exact guidelines are as follows:

AI Experiments Projects that make the complexities of machine learning feel more approachable and let people play around in hands-on ways. Android Experiments Creative uses of Android’s new or distinctive features.

Customizations like Live Wallpapers, Launchers, Widgets and Keyboards. Chrome Experiments Interactive experiments that use the full browser window as your canvas.

Check out the site and be sure to submit in the correct category.