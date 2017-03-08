New Android Wear watch collection w/ Android Pay is coming from Movado this year

A lot of new hardware has been announced alongside Android Wear 2.0, including new watches from LG and a new Huawei Watch. More makers are still expected to bring their latest takes on the Android Wear smartwatch, and today Movado Group is announcing that it will be releasing multiple Android Wear 2.0 devices later this year…

Movado Group consists of several popular watch makers, including well-known brands such as Tommy Hilfiger. The first collection of watches from the group, though, will be part of the Movado Connect series. These watches will consist of five different men’s styles with prices starting at $495. The group has yet to release any images of these upcoming watches (Movado Bold Motion pictured above), but it teases a design with an “edge-to-edge crystal design.”

Movado further says that these watches will include Android Pay capabilities like the LG Watch Sport, Android Wear 2.0, and custom watch faces inspired by Movado’s traditional watches. The watches are expected to release later this fall, with Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss also planning on fall launches for Android Wear collections.