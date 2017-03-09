Google’s Firebase app development suite adds closer integration with Cloud Platform

At day two of Cloud Next ’17, Google’s Firebase app development suite was announced to have closer integration with the Google Cloud Platform. Cloud Functions for Firebase offers a complete backend serverless solution, while Cloud Storage for Firebase improves the app storage experience.

Firebase is a complete solution for building and maintaining apps for Android, iOS, and the web, with tools for development, testing, monetization, and infrastructure. Earlier this year, Twitter’s Fabric team was acquired and integrated with Firebase to offer better analytics, app distribution, and authentication/identity solutions.

Firebase’s infrastructure tool set will now feature closer integration with Cloud Platform. Specifically, developers will have the ability to deploy logic and scale it up without having to worry about server farm maintenance or management. This serverless compute solution is entering public beta today.

The next major announcement sees Firebase Storage more closely integrated with Google Coud Storage. Files can now be easily uploaded and downloaded directly to Cloud Storage:

Now we’re fully aligning the two products and letting you use any Cloud Storage bucket, from any global region and from any storage class, all straight from the Firebase SDK. To reflect this alignment we’re renaming the product Cloud Storage for Firebase.

Other changes include streamlined service agreements that extend GCP’s Terms of Service to several Firebase products: Authentication, Hosting, Storage, Functions, and Test Lab. This is aimed at making it easier for companies to evaluate whether to use Google services on the whole.