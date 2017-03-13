Do you like the Samsung Galaxy S8’s fingerprint sensor placement? [Poll]

Fingerprint sensors in smartphones have become such a staple in today’s society that they are showing up in lower-end and mid-tier devices. Typically, these sensors are either placed on the front of the device under the display or somewhere on the back of the phone. From what we’ve seen from leaks, the sensor on the S8 will be moved from the front of the phone to the back. Do you like this change?

Samsung is attempting to make the Galaxy S8 as close to “bezel-less” as possible. To free up space on the bottom edge of the phone, the company is removing the physical home button and the two capacitive buttons that made up the device’s navigation keys on past devices.

The one problem, though, is the exact location of the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device. Most smartphones with rear-facing sensors have it placed somewhere well below the camera. This typically ends up being close to the bottom of the top third of the phone — somewhere your finger comfortably rests. On the Galaxy S8, the sensor is being placed on the right side of the camera, closer to the top of the phone.

What do you think about the fingerprint sensor being moved to the back of the Galaxy S8? Is it placed too close to the camera? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!