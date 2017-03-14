9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link Networking Sale from $19, Aluminum Smartphone Stand $6.50, more

- Mar. 14th 2017 12:28 pm PT

9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Up to 30% off TP-Link networking gear in today’s Gold Box: 802.11ac routers from $38, modems, powerline kits, more

Dock your iPhone or Android on this best-selling aluminum stand for $6.50 Prime shipped

 

 

Take nearly $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)

Add an Apple Pencil to your iPad Pro for $86 shipped (Reg. $99)

App Store Indie Greats Sale w/ titles at $1 ea: Botanicula, Bicolor, VVVVVV, Room Two, Surgeon Sim and more (Reg. up to $5 ea.)

9to5Rewards: Improve your basketball, golf or baseball skills with Blast Motion sensors for iPhone or Android [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Give your iPhone 7/6/s/Plus a new case from under $2 shipped in multiple styles/colors

 

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Three-years of battery life highlights Logitech’s M705 Marathon Wireless Mouse, on sale now for $20 (Orig. $40)

Get some free money w/ up to 20% off gift cards from GameStop, Cabela’s, IHOP, Nike, Barnes & Noble and much more

The DJI Phantom 3 Professional w/ 4K UHD Video Camera (Refurb) is available for $569 shipped (Orig. $1,259)

Mackie’s CR4 Series Bluetooth Studio Monitor Speakers are down to $120 (Reg. $170)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

This vintage-inspired record player hooks right up with your Sonos system

Store your passwords, unlock devices and more thanks to this secure new key fob, available now

Sony announces expansion of its PS Now subscription service with the addition of PS4 games

