Google Voice update brings Gboard GIF support and Do not disturb mode

The first update to Google Voice since its relaunch back in January is now rolling out. While the update doesn’t bring any significant new features, there are some welcome additions, including support for sending GIFs in Gboard and a new Do not disturb mode.

At launch, Google Voice lacked a number of recent Android system features include app shortcuts in 7.1 and Direct Share. Unfortunately, those two features are still missing, but at least sending GIFs via Gboard is now supported.

As usual, it is accessed by tapping the emoji icon on the keyboard and navigating to the GIF tab with the familiar picker and search interface.

In settings, there is also a new Do not disturb mode that can be toggled on/off. When enabled, a bar will appear in both Settings and the main interface just under the app’s navigation tabs. It features a prominent ‘turn off’ button to disable and resume notifications

Lastly, the overflow menu in conversations now features the ability to delete an entire thread instead of just archiving it.

Features that we have previously reported are in the works, like VoIP calling for Android, are not yet available with this update.

Version 5.0.149662255 is rolling out now via the Play Store.