Misfit Vapor ditches proprietary OS for Android Wear 2.0, releasing late summer for $199

Earlier this year at CES we first met the Misfit Vapor, the first actual smartwatch from Misfit. At the time, I was pretty interested in the watch, but was disappointed to learn that it would be running atop a completely proprietary OS. Now, it seems Misfit has changed its mind, revealing that the Vapor will instead run atop Android Wear 2.0 upon its debut.

Back at CES, Misfit didn’t show us much regarding the OS running on the Vapor, but from what we saw it was pretty limited in terms of apps and watchfaces, as most proprietary operating systems are at first. Now, with Android Wear 2.0 under the hood, we’re getting a better ecosystem for the company’s first ever smartwatch.

Hardware-wise, this is a pretty solid option, offering up a fully circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 4GB of storage, built-in GPS, a heart rate sensor alongside other fitness features, and of course features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a microphone. All of that runs on top of Android Wear 2.0. With the Vapor, though, there’s one key feature that sets it apart from other Android Wear devices today, and that’s 5ATM water resistance.

All of that starts at just $199, which is an excellent deal considering everything you’ll be getting, especially compared to some of the other Wear 2.0 watches in this price range. Misfit doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but it’s targeting “late summer.” The Vapor will be available in Jet Black and Rose Gold.