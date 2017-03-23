Misfit Vapor ditches proprietary OS for Android Wear 2.0, releasing late summer for $199

Earlier this year at CES we first met the Misfit Vapor, the first actual smartwatch from Misfit. At the time, I was pretty interested in the watch, but was disappointed to learn that it would be running atop a completely proprietary OS. Now, it seems Misfit has changed its mind, revealing that the Vapor will instead run atop Android Wear 2.0 upon its debut.
Back at CES, Misfit didn’t show us much regarding the OS running on the Vapor, but from what we saw it was pretty limited in terms of apps and watchfaces, as most proprietary operating systems are at first. Now, with Android Wear 2.0 under the hood, we’re getting a better ecosystem for the company’s first ever smartwatch.
Hardware-wise, this is a pretty solid option, offering up a fully circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 4GB of storage, built-in GPS, a heart rate sensor alongside other fitness features, and of course features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a microphone. All of that runs on top of Android Wear 2.0. With the Vapor, though, there’s one key feature that sets it apart from other Android Wear devices today, and that’s 5ATM water resistance.
All of that starts at just $199, which is an excellent deal considering everything you’ll be getting, especially compared to some of the other Wear 2.0 watches in this price range. Misfit doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but it’s targeting “late summer.” The Vapor will be available in Jet Black and Rose Gold.
Misfit Vapor + Android Wear 2.0
We’re excited to share that Misfit Vapor will be powered by Android Wear 2.0, the latest wearables operating system available from Google. Originally announced in January, Misfit Vapor is a design-forward touchscreen smartwatch that gives you everything you need to keep going right on your wrist, including built-in music and GPS, real-time location and activity tracking, and an optical heart rate sensor.
Vapor will be powered by Android Wear 2.0 to provide an evolved, world class software experience to Misfit users. Our partnership means hundreds of your favorite apps will be available at launch, opening up a multitude of possibilities for Android and iPhone users alike.
Misfit Vapor powered by Android Wear 2.0 enables:
A useful, customized watch face You’ll be able to personalize your watch face with glanceable info from your favorite apps, so that you can check your next appointment, stock performance, fitness goals, and more. You can even customize your watch face with app shortcuts and well as thousands of watch face styles to fit your fashion.
An enhanced fitness experience You’ll of course be able to see your calories, pace, distance, and heart rate for your runs, walks, and bike rides, and all of your stats and info will be compatible with Google Fit.
On-board music functionality Leave your phone at home and listen to hundreds of songs on the go.
Hundreds of apps at launch Whether you use an Android phone or iPhone, you’ll be able to use apps like Foursquare, Google Fit, Google MapsTM, Google PlayTM Music, Lifesum, Google Messenger, Runkeeper, Runtastic, Strava, Uber, and many more.
Google Assistant built-in Android Wear 2.0 brings the Google Assistant to your wrist. Just a press of a button and say “Ok Google”. Get things done and find answers even when your hands are full. You can ask about the weather, navigate to a destination, remind yourself to call mom when you get home, or turn off the lights
Misfit Vapor hardware includes:
- A stunning 1.39” full round AMOLED display, accentuating a vibrant color palette in 326 pixels per inch
- An accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, GPS, and microphone to deliver world-class fitness tracking and smartwatch applications straight to the wrist
- A touch bezel allows users to seamlessly browse Vapor’s menu of watchfaces and applications, and respond to notifications, without obscuring content on the display
- A Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 processor and 4GB of memory as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.
- Water resistance to 50 meters
- A durable 44mm satin-finished stainless steel upper casing in Jet Black or Rose Gold
Priced at $199 Misfit Vapor will work with any phone running Android 4.3 or iOS 9 or higher and will ship in late summer.
