Google launches website to give its open source projects a new home

Google has today launched a new website to showcase the many open source projects that it is working on — including Android, Chromium, TensorFlow, and plenty others.

As you can see for yourself over at the new site, the site offers a comprehensive list of Google’s open source projects, information on the organization’s outreach efforts and affiliations, a full 70-page look at the Mountain View company’s internal open source documentation, and more.

This new site showcases the breadth and depth of our love for open source. It will contain the expected things: our programs, organizations we support, and a comprehensive list of open source projects we’ve released. But it also contains something unexpected: a look under the hood at how we “do” open source.

One of the main motivators behind the site, Google says, is “helping you find interesting open source.”

As a result, we have released thousands of projects under open source licenses ranging from larger products like TensorFlow, Go, and Kubernetes to smaller projects such as Light My Piano, Neuroglancer and Periph.io. Some are fully supported while others are experimental or just for fun. With so many projects spread across 100 GitHub organizations and our self-hosted Git service, it can be difficult to see the scope and scale of our open source footprint.

You can read more at the Open Source blog, and be sure to check out the website for yourself. Also, check out the below podcast that Engineering Manager at Google’s Open Source office Will Norris was featured on to talk about the new site.