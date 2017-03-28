Which of today’s new Google Assistant/Home integrations matters most to you? [Poll]

Today we saw the addition of a dozen new smart home integrations that work with the Google Assistant and Google Home. The new compatible products come from companies such as Logitech, August, TP-Link, and many others. Are you going to be using any of these new integrations?

The Google Home, running its own version of the Google Assistant, is meant to act as a hub for your entire smart home. The idea is that by simply saying, “Ok, Google” or “Hey, Google,” you are supposed to easily command everything around you.

With today’s announcement, people who own a Google Home will be able to control 12 new smart appliances around their homes. The best part about the new integrations is that once you remember the vocal commands for everything, you will be able to quickly adjust the temperature, lighting, and much more in your home without ever needing to get up and manually change it.

Will you be using any of the new integrations announced today that work with the Google Assistant and Google Home? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!