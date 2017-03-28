Google Home/Assistant adds support for more home automation products from TP-Link, LIFX, August and 10 others

Google Home and Google Assistant are ever maturing ecosystems, but they still lack in a major area — home automation. Since launch, Google has only made a couple of major additions to Assistant’s home control compatible products, but today the company is announcing new partnerships that open up the floodgates wide…

Starting today, Google is announcing that smart home products from TP-Link, LIFX, Wink, and Best Buy’s Insignia lineup will be supported by Google Assistant. These products include color changing bulbs from TP-Link and LIFX, smart outlets from the likes of Insignia and TP-Link, and dozens of other smart home products compatible with the Wink ecosystem.

TP-Link revealed to us that Google Home support was coming back at CES 2017, so it’s great to see that the functionality is finally rolling out. The addition of LIFX also adds some of the first “hub-less” smart bulbs to Assistant’s lineup, a huge plus for users who want something a bit simpler.

Better yet, the addition of Wink opens up Assistant to interacting with dozens of different smart home products from various brands too, including some thermostats.

Cool down and “turn on the fan” with the Best Buy Insignia Wi-Fi Smart Plug

Set the mood for your dinner party and “change the living room lights to blue” with LIFX

Relax and “dim the living room lights” with TP-Link

Get comfortable and “turn up the heat” with Wink

In addition to Google’s announcement, August has also revealed that its smart door lock will be supported by Google Home, making it the first smart lock to support all three major digital assistants (HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant). For now, users will only be able to lock their door or check the status of the lock, but the company says it is working with Google to develop a more secure way to enable unlocking the door.

Along with those, Logitech Harmony, Geeni, Vivint, First Alert, Rachio, Electrolux Frigidaire, Neato, and Anova will all be supported starting today.