What was today’s best April Fool’s Day joke from Google? [Poll]

Although today isn’t actually the first day of April, it is the last official weekday before the makeshift holiday. As such, companies like Google took to the internet to “announce” several upcoming products that are too good (and funny) to be true. Which April Fool’s Day product announcement from Google was your favorite?

As per tradition, Google had product announcements from multiple departments within the company. These include Google Gnome, a Home smart assistant speaker to be used outside which packs with it much more sass than the standard model, VR Haptic Helpers, an on-call team who come to your home to help make VR more immersive, as well as Google Wind, a project based in Holland that uses windmills to blow away bad weather.

On top of all of these hilarious announcements, if you launch Google Maps, you will see a button to turn your neighborhood into a Ms. Pac-Man game. And if that isn’t enough, the Chrome team has announced a new line of mobile accessories exclusively for Chromebook users so that they can use Google Cardboard and even take Groupies!

If you haven’t yet, make sure to go read our full April Fool’s Day roundup article. It showcases all of these hilarious fake Google products as well as several others from companies such as T-Mobile, OnePlus, and even iFixit.

So which April Fool’s Day joke from Google was your favorite? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!